Tony Carreira returns to the stage in August

This is the first of several concerts by the singer in 2021. He also performs in Guimarães and Elvas.

It will be the singer’s first concert this year.

Although the singer’s team announced that he would not return to the stage until October, the municipality of Castelo Branco announced at a press conference that Tony Carreira would be present at the Sabores de Perdição Festival on August 13th.

The concert can take place in the open air with a small audience, although uncertainty in the face of pandemic restrictions may still change the details of the show. In addition to Tony Carreira, Fernando Daniel (August 6th) and Aurea (August 15th) will perform. These concerts were supposed to be last year, but thanks to the pandemic, this was not possible.

Tony Carreira’s return was scheduled for October 2nd at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Guimarães, a date that still exists. In the same month, on October 16th, he will perform in Elvas.

The concert in Castelo Branco is Tony Carreira’s first after the death of his daughter Sara Carreira, who was killed in a traffic accident on December 5th last year. In an interview with Manuel Luís Goucha on television, the singer confessed that he would like to give many concerts to distract himself from the pain that his daughter is no longer with him.