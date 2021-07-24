Tony Carreira at the first concert after Sara’s death: “My daughter is with us”

This Friday, July 23rd, the singer took the stage at the Estoril Casino. He was very emotional during the concert.

It was a night of strong emotions for Tony Carreira. The singer came back on stage this Friday, July 23rd to give a concert. It was the first show he has given since the death of his daughter Sara Carreira, who died in December 2020, and, as expected, it was a show that was full of emotions.

The singer, who suffered a heart attack in June, expressly thanked everyone present at the Salão Preto e Prata in the Casino Estoril, but also the support of the “more than ten million Portuguese” who valued him during these very difficult months of your life .

Tony Carreira explicitly remembered Sara in a short emotional speech: “My daughter is with us today,” he said.

The show saw Tony Carreira’s granddaughter, Beatriz, along with the artist’s other children. It was the singer’s first live show that Mickael Carreira’s daughter saw.

At the end of the concert, the artist insisted on posting a photo of the concert on his Instagram page. In the caption, he highlighted the role of his fans in this phase. “Thank you very, very, very much,” reads the publication.