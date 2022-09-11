A screenshot from the MV Tsukasa’s Kitchen. Pic credit score: Seven Arcs

On September 11, 2022, the employees for the anime adaptation of Kenjiro Hata’s TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You (Tonikaku Kawaii, Fly Me to the Moon) rom-com, sci-fi, slice-of-life manga launched a music video titled “Tsukasa’s Kitchen” and revealed that the particular episode titled “Seifuku” is ready to premiere on November 22, 2022, which additionally occurs to be Good Couple’s Day in Japan.

The time period is a wordplay. In Japanese, you possibly can learn “11” (November) as “ii” (Good) and 22 as “fufu” (married couple).

The music video options the tune “Tsukasa Yuzaki” sung by Akari Kitou with lyrics by PA-NON. Pero and Kohei Yokono dealt with music composition with association by Kohei. The video options Tsukasa cooking scrumptious meals for Nasa to the tune.

You’ll be able to watch the video on Warner Bros. Japan Anime’s official YouTube channel right here:

MV Tsukasa’s Kitchen.

What’s the plot of Seifuku?

Tsukasa and Nasa are fortunately dwelling as newlyweds within the Arisugawa family. Whereas they’d a romantic fateful encounter, they notice that they sadly by no means obtained to expertise regular highschool romance or “seifuku relationship”. At Aya’s suggestion, Tsukasa decides to put on a seifuku (Japanese faculty uniform modeled after European-style naval uniforms, also called sailor-fuku or sailor uniforms).

Particular episode “Seifuku” trailer.

Nasa can hardly cover his pleasure at attending to see Tsukasa in his seifuku.

Will Nasa get an enormous nosebleed and make a idiot out of himself? We’ll have to attend to see the particular episode to be able to discover out!

Tsukasa waring a seifuku. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

RELATED: TONIKAWA Season 2 launch date: Sequel confirmed! TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (Tonikaku Kawaii) Season 2 predictions

The place can I learn the manga?

The fantasy rom-com anime TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You is impressed by the Japanese manga collection of the identical title written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata (Hayate the Fight Butler). Since February 2018, the manga has been serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shounen Sunday, and the manga’s chapters have been collected into 20 volumes.

The manga’s English model has been licensed by Viz Media in North America and to date 11 volumes have been launched. From October to December 2020, an anime tv collection adaptation by Seven Arcs aired on Tokyo MX in Japan and different channels. The second season of TONIKAWA is at present within the works!

Hiroshi Ikehata directed the anime collection with Kazuho Hyodo in control of the collection’ script. Masakatsu Sasaki dealt with character design and Endou composed the music. The opening theme tune titled “Koi no Uta” (Love Music) was carried out by Akari Kitou and the ending theme tune titled “Tsuki to Hoshizora” (Moon and Starry Sky) was carried out by KanoeRana.

Did you benefit from the Tsukasa’s Kitchen MV? Are you trying ahead to the particular episode “Seifuku”? Tell us within the remark part under!