Tomosynthesis Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tomosynthesis market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Tomosynthesis is an advanced type of imaging or x-ray technique that is majorly used in the detection of early signs and symptoms of breast cancer in women. Tomosynthesis, also termed as 3D mammography, is an advanced mammography technique that gives 3D images of breast of the patient. Tomosynthesis provides a much better version of breast images as it can be used for dense breast tissue and can detect even a small lesion of the breast. The early detection of breast cancer incidences and elimination of patient discomfort due to breast compression makes the tomosynthesis technique efficient and widely accepted than the traditional mammography.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD and Dexela Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the tomosynthesis market on the basis of product, component, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

2D and 3D combination System

Standalone 3D system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Display system

Face Shield

Paddle System

Tube Head

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Breast Cancer Screening

Chest Imaging Detection of Pulmonary Nodules Evaluation of Interstitial Lung Disease Detection of Subtle Pneumothoraces Evaluation of Fractures Rib Spine Clavicle Detection of Coronary Artery and Aortic Calcification Visualization and Scoring of Cystic Fibrosis Others

Evaluation of Erosions in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Head and Neck Imaging

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Tomosynthesis market in major regions and the countries included in those regions.

North America

Canada U.S. Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

Various government organization and research institutes are engaged in clinical trials of the tomosynthesis to evaluate the efficiency of the device in case of early diagnosis of breast cancer. For instance, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Italy is engaged in study of the Innovation in Mammography: Tomosynthesis Pathways (IMPETO)

Favorable reimbursement policy such as, Medicare and other private insurer reimburse the women undergoing digital breast tomosynthesis is expected to fuel the market growth of the tomosynthesis in breast imaging application area

Various industry players are focusing on expanding the product portfolio in the field. For instance, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., one of the leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, in July 2019 launched its tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system

Various key players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in tomosynthesis. For instance, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its latest mammography machine, the Mammomat Revelation a mammography platform with the new InSpect integrated specimen imaging tool and the new HD Breast Biopsy solution for one-click targeting of suspicious areas

