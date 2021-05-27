Tomato Ketchup Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global tomato ketchup market reached US$ 19.70 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2026.
Ketchup is a pureed condiment made from red tomatoes. Other key ingredients include vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, corn syrup, additives, and varied spices. Ketchup is widely utilized as a base sauce in numerous dishes and as a dip withfast-food items,such as Frenchfries, sandwiches, grilled meat and burgers.
Market Trends
The global tomato ketchup market is primarily being driven by the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Additionally, the rising demandfor ready-to-eat and convenient food items is further augmenting the market growth. This can be attributed to the widespread popularity of tomato ketchup as a preferred dip with various food items. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing organic and pesticide-free product variants to meet the demand of rising health-conscious consumers. This, along with the easy product availability in convenient packaging solutions, such as pouches and bottles, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Breakup by Type:
- Flavored
- Regular
- Others
Breakup by Packaging:
- Pouch
- Bottle
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Household
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being
- Bolton Group S.r.l.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Conagra Brands Inc
- Del Monte Food Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Lee Kum Kee Company Limited
- Nestlé S.A.
- Premier Foods plc
- Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.)
- Tate & Lyle plc
- The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.
