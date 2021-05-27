Tomato Ketchup Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global tomato ketchup market reached US$ 19.70 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2026.

Ketchup is a pureed condiment made from red tomatoes. Other key ingredients include vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, corn syrup, additives, and varied spices. Ketchup is widely utilized as a base sauce in numerous dishes and as a dip withfast-food items,such as Frenchfries, sandwiches, grilled meat and burgers.

Market Trends

The global tomato ketchup market is primarily being driven by the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Additionally, the rising demandfor ready-to-eat and convenient food items is further augmenting the market growth. This can be attributed to the widespread popularity of tomato ketchup as a preferred dip with various food items. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing organic and pesticide-free product variants to meet the demand of rising health-conscious consumers. This, along with the easy product availability in convenient packaging solutions, such as pouches and bottles, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Breakup by Type:

Flavored

Regular

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being

Bolton Group S.r.l.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands Inc

Del Monte Food Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Lee Kum Kee Company Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Premier Foods plc

Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.)

Tate & Lyle plc

The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

