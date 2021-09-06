Tom Payne from “The Walking Dead” is the protagonist of the new series from Fox

The police drama “The Prodigal Son” opens this Monday, September 6th.

From 2016 to 2018 Tom Payne appeared in the sixth and seventh seasons of “The Walking Dead” as Paul “Jesus” Rovia. But in 2019 he accepted a project that gave him even more visibility.

“Prodigal Son” is the name of the American series in which the actor is the main character and tells the story of the criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright, who helps the New York police to solve and solve the biggest crimes. The good news is you can make the popcorn: “Prodigal Son” will debut on Fox this Monday, September 6th.

The plot of the police drama revolves around the genius of the character played by Tom Payne, as his success in the police force is due to his ability to understand exactly what the killers are thinking. After all, your father, Dr. Martin Whitly, aka “The Surgeon” (and played by Michael Sheen) one of the greatest serial killers, already with varying degrees of deep psychopathy.

In the trailer, Bright sees himself trying to understand his father’s steps in order to understand the behavior of a serial killer. With an unlikely helper – Dr. Martin Whitly – It stays up in the air how this criminal psychology genius will stop the killers and help the New York City police in the various cases that unfold during the two seasons of the series, which first debuted in September 2019 in the USA.

In January of this year, the series was renewed for a second season, but it was also announced that it would stay there. According to the international press, the ratings for this second season of “Prodigal Son” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones have fallen dramatically. Compared to the previous year, the numbers showed an average of just over two million viewers per week, which led to a drop in viewers of between 38 percent and 45 percent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4TmlyJNGZk

In addition to Tom Payne and Michael Sheen (known for his appearance in “Masters of Sex”), names like Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) and Halston Sage (“The Orville”) are in the cast.

The premiere is scheduled for this Monday, September 6th, at 10:15 p.m. On the next two Mondays (September 13 and 20), two more episodes will be on Fox’s program at the same time: Annhilator (episode 2) and Fear Response (episode 3).

