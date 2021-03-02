Tom Holland’s contract with Marvel is running out

Within a few days, we were treated to multiple revelations around the upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios. After the official title of this film, Spider Man: No Way Home, is revealed, we learn that it will be the final film from lead actor Tom Holland. The opportunity for the actor to confide in his future.

Tom Holland: Goodbye Spider-Man!

We recently told you that Tom Holland wanted to quit his acting career to pursue something else. This information has a completely different meaning today! In an interview with the media collider, Peter Parker’s interpreter explains his future and that of Spider-Man. Explain that the contract between him and Marvel included six films, the last of which will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home would be my last Spider-Man movie under my contract. I always told the studio that if they wanted me to come back, I would be there within a minute! I loved every moment of my adventure in this incredible universe. It completely changed my life, I am so happy. If you want me to come back, I’ll be there! If not, I’ll go towards the setting sun and I would be very happy because the trip was incredible.

While the actor isn’t hesitant to get back to work at Marvel, it doesn’t seem to be in sight just yet. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see any more Spider-Man single player films in the next few years. There’s a very good chance another character will put on the Spider-Man costume. When asked about the tension between Sony and Disney over Spider-Man, the British actor is reassuring: “The two studios have resolved their differences, I don’t think this will be a problem again in the future.”

A well-deserved break

In another interview for USA Today, Tom Holland talks about what he’s up to now. At the moment he explains that he plans to take a break and take the opportunity to practice extreme sports like skiing.

This is the first time since my involvement with Spider-Man Homecoming that I have not signed a contract with anyone. I would love to go skiing because I wasn’t really allowed to because it is a dangerous sport. I’ve had to be very careful over the past few years. That’s why I became interested in golf; It was the only sport I could play without risking injuries.

For Tom Holland, 2021 (and around 2022) may be the last time you see him in theaters. In March in Cherry by the Russo Brothers and in Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley. For Spider-Man: No Way Home, the official date is December 15, 2021. After all, the actor’s last film appearance will be on February 9, 2022 in the Uncharted adaptation.