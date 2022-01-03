Tom Holland would have preferred this ending for the Marvel movie

A box office hit (third-best release in North American history with $ 253 million in sales) marked the end of the 2017 Jon Watts trilogy Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Two weeks after the release of this third opus, the silence is gradually beginning to break, giving the cast an opportunity to express themselves, with Tom Holland at the helm. This is how the young British actor shared his point of view at the end of the film. Spoiler.

Be careful, the rest of this article contains revelations about the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. We advise you to go your own way if you don’t want to read it.

A film for the fans

Long awaited by the Marvel community, Spider-Man: No Way Home did not disappoint and gave fans what they expected: fan service, spectacle and a debating conclusion. If the press was not always completely convinced of this final feature film (although the reviews are generally very good), the enthusiasm of the audience is there, as is the sale, and that is undoubtedly important for the House of Ideas.

Obviously, we therefore needed an ending that was at least as powerful as the MCU’s Phase 3 with Avengers: Endgame. It does so with this bittersweet finale, in which Peter Parker, after the spell of Doctor Strange, sacrifices his identity to make the world forget his true nature. As such, Tom Holland finally spoke during an interview posted on the Marvel official site.

Tom Holland disappointed with the end?

At the side of Zendaya, with whom he shares the poster, the young actor lifted the veil of this finale at the age of 25.

It’s brutal. It is difficult. It’s bittersweet … Peter starts a new chapter. And he washed his name into it. He is free from all of these things. And the people he loves are safe and alive.

This ending is sad. I wanted a happier one, but we’re proud of the film. It would have been so good if they’d gone to college and gone out into the setting sun. We may teach little kids a lesson they may not want to hear yet, but at least the movie is entertaining.

From these words we can tell that Tom Holland would have preferred a happy ending. Nonetheless, that end made it possible for Marvel in particular to follow its policy for the MCU, and iterated Endgame’s that in which Tony Stark loses his life by sacrificing himself to save the world. In this way Peter Parker acted on the teachings of his spiritual father for the benefit of all.

Additionally, the box office receipts are such that there is still material for Marvel and Sony. A month ago, Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, said Tom Holland would do more filming for Marvel. So Zendaya’s friend still has a bright future ahead of him.

Do you agree with Tom Holland’s statement? Or are you satisfied with the choice of Marvel? Don’t hesitate to share your point of view in the comments!