Tom Hiddleston teases the development of the relationship between Loki and [SPOILERS]

The Multiverse has never exploded like it has since the end of Loki’s first season. Because what was originally intended as a one-shot is becoming a real series of several seasons. The god of malice will be at the core of all problems in the multiverse, in addition to the source of his deliverance. But that won’t stop him, as his actor Tom Hiddleston made clear in a recent interview with the media empire.

Loki: Are you still looking for redemption?

Remember, by the end of the sixth and final episode of Loki, Sylvie and the character of the same name (although they are all eponymous) came across a variant of Kang the Conqueror called “The One Who Bleis”. The latter had the difficult task of keeping the multiverse closed to prevent its dangerous version from trying to conquer everything, because a single universe is not enough for him. Sylvie decides to kill The One Who Remains, breaking the chains of the Multiverse and sending Loki into one that’s already in the hands of Marvel’s next big bad guy.

This event will itself be at the center of the plot of the next big Marvel films, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Tom Hiddleston is to participate alongside Elisabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Loki actor also shared his opinion on the future of his character in the next season of Loki in an interview. His answer, although agreed, leaves us a door of hope to see the two variants reunited:

I don’t think he’ll stop looking [Sylvie] now. He feels like it was something he did, a mistake he made, and he invests to fix it.

Hiddleston is not kind to Loki. For him what he was doing was a mistake. Even though many believe that the mistake stems from the choice dictated by Sylvie’s revenge. The important point here is that Loki has repentance who has been very selfish so far. He is therefore on the right path to salvation. This interview at least gives us food for thought. While it’s too early to complete a storyline, Tom Hiddleston also talks about the fact that they are currently in full discussion of the Season 2 plot.

In any case, his statements are very interesting because they confirm that Loki is far from finished with his pursuit of salvation. We remember that this quest resulted in the victim of one of its versions in Avengers: Infinity War when he turned against Thanos. Furthermore, if we suspect that Sylvie will have significance in the continuation of Loki’s adventures, we could assume that her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would lead her to other priorities. Presumably, Sylvie will also indirectly play a role in the upcoming Doctor Strange film.

If Loki is going to do anything to find Sylvie, one might wonder what she’s going to do next, and here is an important unknown. Will she stay with the TVA to take control? Will she try to fix her mistakes by getting rid of other characters? Or worse, will she ally herself with Kang the Conqueror to satisfy his vengeance more and more? The three scenarios are possible and by no means incompatible. The development of the character of Sylvie in season 2 of Loki will have to be followed with great significance.