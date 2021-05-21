Tom Hiddleston reveals crisp information on Disney + Series

The Loki series hits Disney Plus on June 9th. The more we learn about it, the more we look forward to getting closer to that date. To keep us going a bit longer, actor Tom Hiddleston spoke frankly in a recent interview and lowered his vigilance a bit to provide some clear details about the upcoming series. We take stock of the issue.

A Tom Hiddleston willing to do anything to make the series a success

In an exclusive interview with our colleagues at Entertainment Weekly, actor Tom Hiddleston expressed his desire to make the Loki series a real international success:

Instead of having a sense of belonging, it’s a sense of responsibility I feel to do my best and do my best every time because I’m really grateful to be a part of what Marvel Studios has created. I just want to make sure that I have recognized my share of responsibility with the best of what I can give and as carefully as possible.

We recently introduced you to an unreleased video clip for the Loki series (and the same one for Black Widow), but today we wanted to focus more on the details that Tom Hiddleston gave in the same interview. In fact, the actor was sparse with details, within what he was allowed to do, of course.

Tom Hiddleston’s details on the next series Disney plus Loki

Even before Tom Hiddleston spoke, Michael Waldron, the showrunner and lead writer of the Loki series, wanted to say a few words about the series:

I wanted to explore more complex questions about the character. It’s not all good versus bad. Is everyone good Is everyone bad What makes a hero a hero? A bad guy, a bad guy?

The showrunner confirms his desire to make the Loki series not only an entertainment series, but also a series that offers inspiring topics and invites reflection.

When Tom Hiddleston spoke again, we were finally treated with the promised crispy elements. In fact, it was revealed during that interview that the actor was primarily motivated by Marvel’s decision to include the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to accept a series centered around his character. The actor describes this decision as “the best idea” anyone has ever had regarding the series. “TVA is an agency responsible for monitoring various realities of the multiverse and limiting the number of temporal interferences as much as possible.

Waldron explains that Loki is a character who always thinks about his own identity and that VAT will be a particularly suitable tool for him. In a way, it will represent a mirror and confront it with what it is supposed to be. Tom Hiddleston explains:

It was very exciting because in the other films there was always something about Loki that was very controlled. He seemed to know exactly what cards he had and how he would play them … And Loki against the TVA, it’s Loki who immediately loses control and in an environment where he is completely behind. out of his comfort zone, destabilized.

Loki’s confrontation with TVA should therefore allow us to see a Loki who is doubting the MCU’s next series, fragile perhaps, but a Loki who is about to emerge is sure to grow out of this new adventure.