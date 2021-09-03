Tom Cruises condition to make the new “Top Gun”: “Val Kilmer has to come back”

Tom Cruises condition to make the new “Top Gun”: “The Val Kilmer has to come back”

We couldn’t have a Maverick without its iceman – and the movie’s lead knew it.

When the first news surfaced that a sequel to Top Gun was in the pipeline, Val Kilmer received no calls. And while the actor was writing his memoir, he insisted on bringing up the subject.

“They called it ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Tom was Maverick, but Maverick’s enemy was Iceman. The two made sense together like salt and pepper, ”he wrote. “It doesn’t matter that the producers didn’t contact me. As the song Temptations says, ‘I’m not too proud to beg’. “

In fact, he didn’t have to beg because his old pal did it for him. That’s what producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed.

According to him, Cruise said he “really” wanted Kilmer to return to film. “He said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. He has to get into the movie, ‘”he explained. “[O Tom] was the driving force behind his return. We all wanted it, but Tom insisted that Val would have to be part of the cast if he was going to do another Top Gun.

The invitation finally came and Val Kilmer was able to return to the saga despite the tough battle with cancer that stole her voice. It was his son Jack, who spoke for himself – and, oddly enough, also gave his voice to the documentary about the life of actor “Val” – who declared “the honor of the legacy of the Iceman” and how “happy” Kilmer was at the invitation.

Unfortunately, the planned premiere date for November has been postponed again and the duo Maverick-Iceman will not be able to return to theaters until May 27, 2022.