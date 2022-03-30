Tom Cruise is all set to make a comeback on 27 May with Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick has been getting a lot of attention, and now there’s a new trailer out. It shows Tom Cruise back in his iconic role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is now a high-flying test pilot and instructor.

The movie is a follow-up to the 1986 hit Top Gun. It has a lot of thrills, drama, and action, which should keep moviegoers hooked. Years later, Miles Teller stars as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who was killed during a training exercise in the first movie. The movie is set in the present day.

The Navy’s best pilots are shown off in a new trailer. One of them even asks, “What do you do when you’re not flying?” “The best people are here. Nobody knows who they’ll get to teach us.”

Cruise’s Maverick is riding his powerful Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle when he comes in. “Iceman” Kazansky, Val Kilmer’s Admiral, asked him to come back and train and lead the new pilots, so he is back.

Some of them got into a fight, so Maverick and his crew set out to go on a mission, which Glen Powell says is “combat on a level no living pilot has ever seen.”

In the trailer, there are a lot of scenes that are both thrilling, dramatic, and suspenseful. In the movie, Cruise’s Maverick is seen flying through deserts and over mountain ridges. It also has a lot of pretty amazing pictures in it as well.

Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, and Jon Hamm. Ed Harris and Bashir Salahuddin also appear in the movie.

There was a script written by Peter Craig and Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer for the movie. Joseph Kosinski has directed it. He made the first movie with Don Simpson, who died. He also made the new movie with Cruise and David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance. On May 27, Top Gun: Maverick will be in theatres. Indians will be able to read the book in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

