Tom Brady Loses To ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ And Has Massive Tantrum To Show For It

Tom Brady threw one other hissy match Sunday whereas dropping to “Mr. Irrelevant” and the host San Francisco 49ers. (Watch the video under.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was captured in a raging tantrum by Fox Sports activities cameras as his group trailed 28-0 at halftime, en path to a 35-7 defeat. That leaves the Bucs (6-7) under .500.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, making his first NFL begin, appeared like an outdated professional in dispatching an idol. Purdy was the final decide of the 2022 NFL draft, incomes the annual “Mr. Irrelevant” title.

Brady had by no means misplaced to a quarterback making his NFL beginning debut — and what made it notably inglorious was that it occurred close to the place Brady grew up within the Bay Space.

The seven-time Tremendous Bowl winner has beforehand lashed out at teammates and tablets in a season additionally dragged down by his divorce. (Regardless of the whole lot, the Bucs reside in first place within the NFC South.)

However many followers weren’t feeling so sympathetic after witnessing one other Brady meltdown.

Associated…