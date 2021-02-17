Toluene Market Expanding Application To Drive the Global Market Growth 2023

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toluene market was pegged at $16.59 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach 23.39 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 and 2023.

Growing demand for toluene among application and growth of the dyes industry among Asia-Pacific have boosted the growth of the global toluene market. However, discovery of shale gas in the North American market and limitation in the sourcing of toluene hamaper the market. On the contrary, production of toluene from shale gas is expected to open new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario: The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global toluene market.

The factors such as disrupted supply chain and lack of workforce have affected the production of toluene.

The governments of several countries have restricted movement and added travel restrictions , which hampered the demand for the toluene market.

The global toluene market is segmented on the basis of derivative type, production process, applications, and geography. Based on derivative type, the market is divided into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanates, solvents, gasoline additives. The benzene & xylene segment held the largest share in 2016, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of production process, the market is categorized into reformate, pygas, coke/coal, and styrene. Based on application, the market is divided into reformate, pygas, coke/coal, and styrene. The drug segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for half of the market.

The global toluene market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than half of the market, due to surge in demand for toluene in the petrochemical and oil & gas industry.

The global toluene market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, Reliance Industries, BASF, Valero Energy, China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, and Mitsui Chemicals.

