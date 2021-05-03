Toluene Market 2021: Industry Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2026 | IMARC Group

The global toluene market reached a value of US$ 25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Toluene is a water-insoluble, colorless and organic chemical compound. It is a minor constituent obtained during the production of gasoline and crude oil. Toluene can also be produced through natural sources such as tolu tree and as a by-product of styrene production. Owing to its physical and chemical properties, toluene is used in the synthesis of saccharin, trinitrotoluene and benzoic acid. It is also utilized in the manufacturing of polymers used for making plastic soda bottles, nylon and polyurethanes.

Market Trends:

Toluene currently plays a vital role across several end-use industries, such as building and construction, printing, rubber, oil and gas, resins, leather and pharmaceuticals, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the toluene market. Moreover, there has been a rise in the usage of toluene in gasoline mixtures in the form of an octane booster for controlling the energy content of gasoline. Apart from this, an increase in the utilization of aromatics to manufacture nail paints, agrochemicals and elastomers in the petrochemical industry is positively influencing the market growth. Further, the manufacturers of toluene are adopting new technologies like Celanese’s AO-plus and BP’s Cativa which help in lowering the operating cost, enhancing production efficiency and increasing capacity. However, toluene has intoxicating effects due to which its application has been hampered in several industries.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Toluene Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)

British Petroleum (NYSE: BP)

SK Group

Versalis

Compañia Española De Petroleos Sau

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toluene-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Technology, Application, and Region.

Market Breakup by Technology

1. Reformation Process

2. Pigs Process

3. Coke/Coal Process

4. Styrene Process

Amongst these, the reformation process exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Application

1. Gasoline

2. STDP/TPX

3. Solvents

4. Trans Alkylation (TA)

5. Hydrodealkylation

6. Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

7. Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=685&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group