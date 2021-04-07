Toll Committee of Inquiry: Opposition wants special session | Free press

After Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) refused to cooperate with an investigator appointed by the commission for toll investigation, the opposition is now demanding clarity.

Berlin (dpa) – The opposition in the Bundestag is demanding a special meeting of the toll investigation commission.

This is evidenced by a letter from the leaders of the Greens, FDP and Linke to the committee chairman Udo Schiefner (SPD), which was available to the German news agency. April 15 is mentioned as the preferred date.

The background to this is that Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) had refused to cooperate with an investigating commissioner appointed by the Bundestag’s commission of inquiry, according to a letter from Scheuer’s lawyer. The opposition accused Scheuer of trying to hide something.

The collaboration involved an observation of Scheuer’s e-mailboxes, which are available to him as a member of the Bundestag, by the investigating officer Jerzy Montag. On Monday, the chairman of the committee of inquiry wrote that he no longer saw the possibility of acting as an investigating officer.

The German model for a car toll failed in the summer of 2019 before the European Court of Justice. The opposition accuses Scheuer of having concluded contracts before there was legal certainty. The planned operators are claiming damages of 560 million euros after the federal government canceled the contracts immediately after the ruling. Scheuer dismisses the allegations.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99