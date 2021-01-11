Toll commission on the home path – Scheuer still in office | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundestag committee of inquiry into the failed car toll is right at home after more than a year of work. The opposition sees the accusations against Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer confirmed. The CSU politician is still in office. He denies allegations.

The three meetings of this week are again devoted to the question of what exactly went wrong with the toll. The opposition accuses Scheuer of serious errors, for example in procurement law. He also entered into contracts before there was legal certainty. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) overturned the German model for a car toll in the summer of 2019 because it disadvantages drivers from abroad.

It must have been a shock to the ministry. “We were firmly convinced that there would be a positive judgment,” said department head Karl-Heinz Görrissen, a key adviser to Scheuer, as a witness in committee on Monday. So they were all the more surprised by the verdict. The Ministry was convinced that the car toll set by the Bundestag and Bundesrat was in accordance with European law. The Federal President’s cabinet has also checked this for an unusually long time.

Now, the failed car toll can cost taxpayers dear. The proposed operators are claiming damages of 560 million euros after the federal government canceled the contracts immediately after the ruling.

The prehistory of the car toll will come to the fore on Thursday, when former Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), who was in office from 2013 to 2017, will be asked – until Scheuer followed him. At the end of the witness hearings at the end of January, the current Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management will be heard again, after which the final report will be written.

At the start of the committee work in December 2019, committee chairman Udo Schiefner (SPD) warned against turning the committee into a “political show stage”. Nevertheless, the obvious goal of the opposition was and is to have Scheuer resign. That’s why CSU MP Michael Frieser complained in the Bundestag that the opposition only wanted a circus and not the search for the truth.

So far, the committee has not made any surprising findings, said Union chairman Ulrich Lange (CSU). “The allegations of the opposition have not been confirmed.”

The opposition sees it very differently. Green Parliamentary Deputy Oliver Krischer said that in order to implement the toll, Scheuer systematically and deliberately violated budgetary and public procurement laws – and hastily terminated contracts for the implementation of the car toll without knowing exactly what the damage is. “The effect: as much damage as possible can occur.”

FDP President Christian Jung spoke of a number of “obvious violations”, not only of European law, but also of budgetary and public procurement laws. Therefore, at the end of the evaluation, a determination could be made between organizational errors, lack of control mechanisms and misuse of responsibility. Left-wing chairman Jörg Cezanne said: “In the context of the previous handling of the toll disaster, it became clear that Ministers Dobrindt and Scheuer wanted to maintain the CSU foreign toll regardless of losses.”

Scheuer himself accused the opposition that their goal was not an actual reappraisal. On Deutschlandfunk he pointed out again that he had implemented a law as minister: “No more, no less.”

The minister’s first questioning last October was the highlight of the toll commission so far. But in the end there was one statement against one statement. Because Scheuer and managers of the former operating companies spoke to each other in central representations.

The administrators had stated that they had offered Scheuer to wait for the European Court of Justice to close the toll operator’s contract in the fall of 2018 – also because there was a large gap between the companies’ offer and the budgeted budget. . But Scheuer refused. The minister, on the other hand, testified: According to his recollection, there was no offer from the operator to delay the conclusion of a contract until a judgment of the Court of Justice.

The opposition questioned the minister’s credibility but failed when they re-asked Scheuer and manager at the same time. In addition to the Union, the SPD also voted against this. The SPD plays a not insignificant role in the question of why Scheuer is still in office. After his appearance on the committee in October, SPD chairman Kirsten Lühmann said that while the survey did not provide the clarity that had been hoped for, Scheuer also could not prove false statements.

The SPD did not bow its thumb and openly demanded the dismissal of the minister. That could have caused problems for the coalition partner. Scheuer was and is certainly not uncontroversial within the CSU. A year ago, CSU boss Markus Söder was open to a reshuffle of the cabinet – it seemed as if Scheuer’s chair, in particular, was wobbling. But then came the corona crisis.

And Scheuer is still in office. He certainly has something on the bright side during his tenure – for example significantly more money for the railways or an agreement under the German presidency of the EU Council on new toll rules for trucks. In addition to the car toll, there is also the mess surrounding the new fine catalog, which is still out of action due to a formal error in the road traffic regulations.