Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Confirmed Officially: Find Release date & All Details Here

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has been officially announced, although no release date has been set for the second season of this anime series are officially confirmed in 2022.

The question is, what is Tokyo Revengers Season 2 official release date? And how many manga volumes will be adapted for the upcoming season?

We’ll address when the Tokyo Revengers Anime Season 2 will air, As well as how many episodes it will have, in this post, but before, some important information:

Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui’s manga and anime adaption have captured admirers all over the world. After it was made into an anime, the series became very popular. This led to a big increase in the number of people who were fans.

At the much-anticipated Jump Festa 2022, fans of Tokyo Revengers were hoping for some news about the series’ second season. Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has been announced, much to the relief of the cast and crew.

At Jump Festa 2022, Ken Wakui’s popular anime series has been renewed for a second season. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has begun filming, though no release date has been given. The first season of the show lasted around nine months, so the second season is set to premiere in July 2022.

Fans were also given an early Christmas surprise in the shape of a sneak peek at what the show’s second season will entail.

Related: Chicago Fire Season 11 Release Date? Find the plot and cast details here!!

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date

The second season of “Tokyo Revengers” is all but confirmed, and fans can expect it to premiere in mid-to-late 2022. The first season’s production was quick, and Season 2 is almost certainly already in the works but not yet known. Although the return of “Tokyo Revengers” appears to be a sure bet for 2022, viewers will most likely have to wait until early 2023 to see the second season.

How Many Volumes Of Tokyo Revengers Are There?

The Tokyo Revengers manga series has now had 26 volumes released in Japan as of February 2022.

Tdai Revengers, a spoof manga written and illustrated by Shinpei Funatsu, is also available.

What will the Tokyo Revengers Season 2 be about?

Takemichi hanagaki is 26 years old when “Tokyo Revengers” begins, and he has little going for him until he discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, and her younger brother were killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi is unhappy, but he gets the chance to change everything when he is thrown back in time travelling12 years.

When Takemichi returns to the present, he uses this opportunity to warn Hinata that she is still alive. Unfortunately, his actions have resulted in further unexpected repercussions.

From that point on, Takemichi is able to travel back and forth between the present and 12 years ago, doing whatever he can to establish influence in Toman and avoid a series of deadly occurrences. Takemichi, on the other hand, is plainly out of his depth, and the gang is unpredictable and treacherous. At the end of the first season, Takemichi learns that he has been chosen to lead the first division, which is fantastic news, but the audience is then left with a dramatic cliffhanger that puts Takemichi’s life in peril. While it’s safe to assume Takemichi isn’t dead, Season 2 will very certainly pick up right where Season 1 ended, with Takemichi in the middle of a dangerous situation involving other gang members.

Related: Among Us VR Revealed Release Date & Trailer

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer

Is The Tokyo Revengers Still going?

Yes, the manga series Tokyo Revengers is still running strong in 2022. On February 17, 2022, Ken Wakui released the most recent volume in Japan.

In 2021, the author announced that the series had reached the end of its story arc. In addition, the release date for Tokyo Revengers manga volume 27 is expected to be April 2022.

Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Rating:

Despite the fact that Crunchyroll does not publish viewership numbers for simulcast titles, it is easy to see how popular Toman is all around the world. Tokyo Revengers season 1 has gotten almost 337,000 ratings on MyAnimeList, giving it an incredible 8.25/10 rating.