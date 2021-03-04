Tokenization Solution Market Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026: Paymetric, Inc., Protegrity USA, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Thales Group

Global Tokenization Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Tokenization Solution Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Tokenization Solution.

The tokenization market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

– There has been a continuous growing demand for secure payment gateways. Due to the increased adoption rate of payment gateways, the customers are switching to more secure payment gateway options due to the currency involved in the process.

– With an increased amount of data that is getting generated, the governments of several countries are engaging in decelopment of data privacy and development laws in order to safegaurd the citizens from any loss in data.

Top Leading Companies of Global Tokenization Solution Market are Paymetric, Inc., Protegrity USA, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Thales Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, First Data Corporation, Cardconnect Corporation, 3delta Systems, Inc., Ciphercloud Incorporation, Cybersource Corporation, Liaison Technologies Inc, Fiserv, Inc., Tokenex, LLC and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2018: Symantec Corporation, the world’s leading cybersecurity company, announced the opening of a new privacy research center, based in Saarbrucken, Germany. The new location’s effort is two-fold, to give consumers greater control over their personal data and their online footprints, and provide governments and corporations additional tools to help them be responsible custodians of data they handle.

Key Market Trends

The Growing Demand for Secure Payment Gateways has Boosted the Market Substantially.



The growing data breaching cases have created the demand for secure payments gateway, which is a major factor driving the demand for tokenization solution. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the data breaching cases in 2017 in the US increased by 44.7% as compared to 2016. The number of data breaches in the Medical and Healthcare sector, in 2018, was reported to be 367.

Nearly 20% of breaches included credit and debit card information, an almost 6% increase from last year. Approximately 37% of all credit card fraud in the U.S. is related to counterfeit cards. These growing data breach cases are also increasing the financial losses due to it. Hence, thriving the demand for tokenization solution.

As the need for payment security will be increased due to the growing e-commerce sector and increasing digitization in the healthcare industry, the market for tokenization solution is estimated to grow significantly for the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



North America is the dominating region in tokenization solution market, owing to the earliest adoption of advanced technology in the payment gateway industry. Most of the tokenization solution vendors are American based, hence accounting the major portion of the revenue of tokenization solution market.

The adoption of cloud technology is highest in the region, a vital reason for growing adoption of tokenization solution. The region is also the home of all the major e-commerce major companies, where the adoption of tokenization solution is highest.

The significant growth of retail and e-commerce industry in the region is further estimated to grow tokenization solution market. BFSI sector has also shown healthy growth in the region. The highest adoption of blockchain technology in the region is estimated to further expand the tokenization solution market significantly.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Tokenization Solution Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Tokenization Solution industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

