Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods America Corporation

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods America Corporation, Pulmuone Foods USA, Vitasoy, Tofurky., Eden Foods Inc., Morinaga & Company, Kikkoman Corporation, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Schouten, ‘Ai’ Premium Tofu Mfg.Co.LLP, Soyarich Foods – Tofu, Nasoya Foods USA, LLC., TONZU, INVIGORATE FOODS, Surata Soy Foods, Bio Nutrients (India) Pvt.Ltd, Marlow Foods Ltd, Kong Kee Food Corp among others.

An introduction of Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Market 2020

Global tofu & tofu ingredients market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing preference for vegan diet and increasing campaign to decrease animal slaughter are the factor for the growth of this market.

Tofu or bean curd is made from soybeans and are usually flavourless in nature. They are usually made by crushing, boiling and soaking the soybean in water. They have good amount of calcium, iron, & potassium and also have high content of protein. But the micronutrients of the tofu totally depend upon the coagulant used. Tofu is very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to reduce the heart associated risks, decrease breast cancer, prostate cancer, decreases the risk of diabetes and other.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Processed, Unprocessed),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others),

Ingredients (Soybeans, Water, Coagulants),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of tofu will drive the market growth

Growing consumer demand for premium products also accelerates the growth of this market

Growth of e-commerce industry is also anticipated to enhance the market growth

High prevalence of celiac disease will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

High intake of tofu can increase the rate of breast cancer which will restrict the market growth

Presence of additives such as flavouring and sodium in tofu products make them unhealthy is also hindering the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In April 2019, Invogorate Foods announced the launch of their Genki-Ya Tofu’ in Delhi which is prepared using fresh soya milk extracts. This tofu will have excellent taste and texture and is developed using highly equipped machinery from Mase Tofu Machine. The main aim of the launch is to introduce fresh soya based product in the country

In March 2016, Pulmuone Foods Co., Ltd announced the acquisition of Vitasoy USA Inc so they can strengthen their position in the tofu market. This transaction will also include Nasoya. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the USA market and will help them to increase their sale and revenue generation

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

