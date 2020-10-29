Tofu and Tempeh Market Key Trends, Manufacturers In Globe, Benefits, Opportunities 2027 Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Tofu and Tempeh Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Tofu and tempeh market is expected to reach USD 5.20 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 15.0% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing preferences of the consumer towards the consumption of plant based protein which will act as a factor for the tofu and tempeh market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial, House Foods America Corporation, Kikkoman Corporation, Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Tofurky, Oregon Tilth, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Mighty Bean Tempeh, Totally Tempeh, Byron Bay Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Gwen Tempeh, Primasoy., SBC Tempeh Manufacturers, Lalibela Farm, ALIVE & HEALING INC., HENRY’S TEMPEH INC., RHAPSODY NATURAL FOODS, TOFU Manufaktur Christian Nagel GmbH, Impulse Tempeh, Schouten, Noffoods., TEMPEA NATURAL FOODS, among other domestic and global players.

Increasing levels of investment in the plant based protein ingredients, growing number of vegan population, rising demand of functional foods and meat substitutes, rising awareness regarding environmental sustainability are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the tofu and tempeh market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancement along with rising initiatives by the government which will further bring ample opportunities for the growth of the tofu and tempeh market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising cases of allergy among consumers for soy products which will act as market restraint for the growth of the tofu and tempeh in the above mentioned forecast period.

Tofu and Tempeh Market Country Level Analysis

Tofu and tempeh market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by source, nature, flavour, product, type, category, application, form, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the tofu and tempeh market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe dominates the tofu and tempeh market due to the rising number of geriatric population along with rising consumption of the product for preventing joint pain and improves quality of life while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing demand of product rich in calcium, protein and vitamins which are necessary for the growth of the body.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Tofu and Tempeh Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Source (Soybean, Multigrain, Others),

Nature (Organic, Conventional),

Flavour (Plain, Herbs & Spice),

Product (Frozen, Fresh, Ready-to-Eat),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect),

Type (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured),

Category (Silken, Regular, Firm, Extra-Firm, Super-Firm),

Application (Hotels, Restraunts and Catering, Food Processing, Household, Others),

Form (Processed, Unprocessed)

The TOFU AND TEMPEH report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

