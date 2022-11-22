Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion case

Todd and Julie Chrisley realized their federal jail sentencing on Monday months after they have been discovered responsible in a tax evasion case.

A federal decide sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in jail plus 36 months supervised launch. His spouse, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in jail, plus 36 months supervised launch.

Channel 2 Motion Information has been reporting on the Chrisley’s authorized troubles for years.

In June, federal jury discovered the couple, who starred in actuality present “Chrisley Is aware of Finest,” responsible on costs of felony financial institution fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors stated the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent financial institution loans to fund their lavish life-style and lavish spending even earlier than they turn into actuality tv stars.

They used a movie manufacturing firm they managed to cover earnings to maintain the IRS from amassing unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors stated.

RELATED STORIES:

Each Chrisleys have been charged with conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud, financial institution fraud, conspiracy to defraud the USA and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was additionally charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing incorrect and another person had management of their funds.

Channel 2 Motion Information obtained a 71-page sentencing memorandum, which included a suggestion of how a lot time they need to serve.

“The seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes can’t be understated. After they defrauded group banks out of tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}, they hid hundreds of thousands of {dollars} from the IRS, all whereas happening tv to boast about how a lot they spend on designer garments,” prosecutors wrote within the doc. “And after they realized that they have been beneath investigation for these crimes, they concerned their very own members of the family and mates to hinder justice.”

Story continues

In response to the memo, Todd Chrisley might have confronted between 17 and 22 years in jail whereas his spouse Julie Chrisley might have confronted 10 to 13 years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RELATED NEWS: