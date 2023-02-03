Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing ‘really well’ in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says

Todd and Julie Chrisley in an episode of “Chrisley Is aware of Finest.”USA Community/NBCU Picture Financial institution through Getty Photographs

Todd and Julie Chrisley are protecting busy in jail, in keeping with daughter Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah stated her dad is working within the jail chapel and spreading the phrase of God.

Her mother, in the meantime, is taking part in playing cards and making buddies with different inmates.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are profiting from their jail sentences to this point, in keeping with daughter Savannah Chrisley, who recounted her mother and father’ newfound penitentiary pastimes in a Tuesday podcast episode.

“It makes my coronary heart glad to know that my mother and father are okay,” Savannah Chrisley stated on her “Unlocked” podcast launched this week.

Todd and Julie Chrisley started their mixed 19-year fraud sentences in mid-January after a decide sentenced them to 12 years and 7 years respectively. The fact tv stars finest identified for his or her USA Community present “Chrisley Is aware of Finest” had been convicted final yr of defrauding banks out of greater than $30 million by offering pretend monetary statements making them look wealthier than they had been.

Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence on the Federal Jail Camp in Pensacola, Florida, whereas Julie Chrisley is in custody on the Federal Medical Middle Lexington in Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley stated on her podcast, which was recorded roughly one week after her mother and father reported to jail, that she had the prospect to see her mother and father over the weekend, which gave her a way of hope and peace.

Todd Chrisley has been working within the jail chapel and sharing the phrase of God along with his fellow inmates ever since he arrived in Florida, in keeping with his daughter.

“I may by no means be extra pleased with my dad and the person that he’s,” Savannah Chrisley stated. “I get to listen to all these folks’s tales and the way he is affecting their lives and inspiring change. Simply all of the people who find themselves coming to know Jesus in that place is completely wonderful.”

Todd Chrisley is permitted to speak with the surface world through e mail and cellphone in his minimal safety jail, a permission of which his daughter stated the household has been taking benefit.

“So dad, he is doing fairly good. There are days which might be powerful. We discuss to him, we e mail him,” she stated. “So for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Julie Chrisley, in the meantime, is doing “very well,” in keeping with her daughter, who acknowledged that it sounds “loopy” to explain her mom’s jail sentence with such positivity.

“She’s made buddies. She’s protecting busy, she’s going to church, she’s working,” Savannah Chrisley stated.

The Chrisley matriarch can also be apparently serving to move the time with a great old style sport of playing cards.

“She’s taking part in some Spades, and after I let you know, she is operating a canine on everybody,” Savannah Chrisley stated. “Anybody that is aware of my household is aware of that Spades is our sport. It is what we play.”

The Chrisley’s 25-year-old daughter took authorized custody of the couple’s two minor youngsters, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10. In the course of the podcast she described how the Chrisley youngsters have been dealing with their mother and father’ troublesome departure.

She additionally stated she’s working together with her guardian’s legal professionals who plan to attraction their sentences later this month.

Learn the unique article on Insider