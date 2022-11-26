Saturday, November 26, 2022
Today's Wordle #511 Saturday, November 12th Hints, Clues And Answer
Today’s Wordle Saturday November 26th Hints, Clues And Answer Word Of The Day #525

Jean Nicholas

Properly we made it by the Thanksgiving day chaos and the following insanity that’s Black Friday. Now it’s time for lazing about, watching films, taking part in video games and consuming no matter leftovers stay. We’ve labored onerous now it’s time to relax out for a pair days earlier than . . . ah sure, Cyber Monday swoops in, hoping to separate us from no matter cash we have now leftover from Black Friday.

Earlier than the week is out, we’ll be in December, chugging onerous towards Christmas and the brand new yr. That’s wild. This yr has been a blur in each sense of the phrase. A lot change each in my very own private life but in addition on the planet. We hurtle ahead into the nice unknown and I feel what lots of people would love greater than something is just a few stability and certainty in regards to the future. These have been briefly provide these days.

At the very least we will rely on a brand new Wordle day-after-day. Let’s do that one!

At the moment’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers Forward!)

The Trace: A lot of this goes on as soon as the Thanksgiving dinner is over.

The Clue: Wordle Bot’s earlier favourite beginning phrase has extra appropriate letters than the present most popular beginning phrase.

The Reply:

I tied the Wordle Bot right now. We every obtained this pretty simple phrase in solely three guesses. His opener was higher—I went with artsy and obtained caught with 261 attainable options. Slate was higher however crane would have been higher nonetheless.

Happily, airplane flew me to the end line, slashing that 261 down to simply two: I may go along with clear or glean at this level, and I selected the extra frequent phrase. And I mopped it up! Huzzah!

Have an amazing weekend, dearest Wordlers! The final weekend of November!

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

