Today’s Wordle Friday November 25th Hints, Clues And Answer Word Of The Day #524

I’m beat. Thanksgiving can actually take it out of you. A day of chaos and meals prep adopted by over-eating after which tons and many clean-up—although, to be honest, I didn’t do most of that. I helped right here and there however primarily I simply performed host.

I wasn’t imagined to be the host, is the factor. I used to be imagined to be a visitor. However significantly insane wind gusts knocked down some powerlines, and the ability went out at my guardian’s home just about the whole day. With no energy, the Thanksgiving feast wanted a brand new dwelling, so all people came to visit right here in stead.

All of it labored out and everybody had fun, however it made a chaotic day much more chaotic and tense. Value it, after all, for such a scrumptious unfold and enjoyable occasions with household.

In any case, let’s Wordle!

As we speak’s Wordle Answer (With Spoilers!)

The Trace: Tom and Jerry have been imitated by a pair that included this phrase.

The Clue: This phrase begins with a vowel.

The Reply:

As we speak’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

That’s a little bit of a troublesome phrase. A bit trickier when the vowels are at the back and front solely, and ‘Y’ can throw you for a loop. Nonetheless, 4 isn’t dangerous.

I picked drained for my opening guess as a result of that’s how I really feel. Bone-tired. Beat up and able to sleep! This received me down to only 58 doable remaining options.

From right here, flint slashed that quantity to only 7 and stoic to only one. Since I’d eradicated the second, third and fourth containers for ‘I’ and since so few phrases finish with ‘I’ I used to be fairly assured it will be within the opening field. However the first phrase I wished to make use of—irate—was a no-go because of drained.

Eventually, I got here up with itchy. I feel it’s a great factor it took me some time to get there. Meaning all of the mosquitos are elsewhere and I’m not desirous about the itchiness in the meanwhile. Given how chilly it’s been, this is sensible. Winter is coming.

Peace!