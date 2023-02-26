Today’s Wordle #617 Hint, Clues And Answer For Sunday, February 26th

The way to remedy right now’s Wordle. AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Good grief, would you take a look at the date? It’s February twenty sixth already?!? On Wednesday we’ll have to show the calendars ahead as soon as once more. March is stomping ever-closer and fortunately so is spring.

In truth, the primary day of spring is March twentieth, which is simply over three weeks away. The three toes of snow in my yard make that arduous to wrap my mind round. It jogs my memory of this scene from Invoice Murray’s fantastic Groundhog Day:

“It’s gonna be chilly, it’s gonna be gray, and it’s gonna final you for the remainder of your life . . .”

Yeah, that sounds about proper! Snow in June this yr, people! I’m calling it. One a lot much less snowy yr right here I went on a hike on a sunny day in Might, however picked a path that went fairly excessive up the mountain. I discovered myself—in shorts no much less—clambering over huge snow drifts and ultimately descending a path completely lined in toes of snow. I ought to have turned again!

In any case, that was harmful. Fixing this Wordle just isn’t. Let’s do it!

How To Remedy At this time’s Wordle

The Trace: Makes your carbalicious breakfasts that a lot sweeter.

The Clue: This phrase has extra consonants than vowels.

The Reply (Spoilers):

.

.

.

At this time’s Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

One other fairly powerful phrase, not as a result of it’s uncommon or one thing we don’t encounter on a traditional foundation, however as a result of it’s very odd to have a ‘Y’ comply with an ‘S’. At the least, I can’t consider many different phrases which have this sample. Syria, I suppose, which isn’t a foul beginning guess!

My beginning guess bought me all the way down to 235 remaining prospects, which isn’t splendid. Chair simply popped into my head and I typed it out with out actually giving it a second thought. From right here, I wanted to get extra vowels so I went with robes, which left me with another yellow field and nonetheless no vowels. I assumed a ‘U’ must be in there someplace so I attempted spurn (which is a superb phrase) and narrowed it all the way down to only one remaining chance: syrup. Yummy.

I can’t actually huzzah right now, nonetheless. I get zero factors for guessing in 4 and Wordle Bot—guessing unhip for his second guess following slate—bought the reply in simply three. What a jerk face.

Have a beautiful lazy Sunday, people!

