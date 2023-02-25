Today’s Wordle #616 Hint, Clues And Answer For Saturday, February 25th

remedy right now’s Wordle. AFP through Getty Photos

It’s Saturday in the end! A weekend of great rest and repose, meditation and looking out inward to search out what ails us and heart ourselves round therapeutic energies, or one thing. Netflix and chill or go jog within the snow.

Wordle continues to be a surprisingly widespread sport for puzzle lovers in every single place, although not fairly as widespread because it was final February throughout its heyday, when it appeared that everybody was instantly an avid phrase puzzle gamer. That wave crested in February of 2022 and crashed slowly the remainder of the 12 months. Now factor have stabilized to a point.

I nonetheless take pleasure in fixing my every day puzzle. Typically I’ll do it over a cup of espresso, generally late at nights. However any time of day will do. So let’s do that one now, lets?

How To Remedy At this time’s Wordle

The Trace: In case you want a room made out of nature, you’ll relaxation and calm down right here.

The Clue: This phrase begins with a vowel.

The Reply (Spoilers):

At this time’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Properly, I suppose it’s becoming that right now’s Wordle took me 5 guesses. 5 is a part of the reply, no less than for those who had been to put in writing this phrase out with numerals as a substitute of letters.

Nothing went terribly proper or terribly improper right here. My first guess—cash, as a result of that’s what makes the world go spherical—left me with 198 remaining attainable options, which is sort of just a few. My second, quart, solely slashed that to 14. That’s many fewer, after all, however nonetheless too many to provide it a guess.

So on #3 I figured I would want an ‘I’ and it might nearly actually be within the second field. I guessed silky as a result of it match the invoice, despite the fact that many different phrases did, too. I used to be left with 7, which isn’t nice in any respect.

From right here, I guessed fishy, which I spotted immediately was one thing of a mistake given I’d already dominated out the ‘S’. No less than it decreased the remaining choices to only 1 in time for me to guess on my fifth guess—and never fiftieth. Fifty for the win!

Alas, it’s not fairly a win in the long run. Wordle Bot acquired the reply in 4 guesses (-1 level for me) and since I guessed in 5, that’s one other -1 for a complete of -2. Boo!

