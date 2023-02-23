Today’s Wordle #614 Hint, Clues And Answer For Thursday, February 23rd

Tips on how to remedy in the present day’s Wordle. AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Right here we go once more. Snow, snow, snow. Snow and wind. We’ve had so many days of college cancelled it’s type of insane. However it’s additionally type of enjoyable to be snowed in, to haven’t any purpose to go anyplace. To be suggested in opposition to journey of any type, the truth is, so staying house and staying cozy and heat isn’t even a alternative. It’s an ethical crucial.

Winter storms are rampant in the meanwhile, and I can’t assist however suppose that is maybe the beginning of a brand new pattern. Local weather change is disrupting climate patterns and creating extra highly effective storm techniques. Heavier rains, greater tornados, deeper snowdrifts after which in some locations, little question, worse droughts and fires and all the remaining. Maybe the warming planet will result in one other little ice age (satirically sufficient) or maybe we’ll see the globe heat and heat and the oceans rise and the world change to a way more tropical planet—one thing I might use a bit extra of proper about now, little question. It’s chilly out!

In any case, with the inflation and the worldwide political uncertainty, conflict within the Ukraine, struggling and hunger throughout Africa, Yemen, and all the opposite disasters and potential disasters, the very last thing we want is a geological recreation of Russian roulette, however there’s not a lot to be completed at this level.

Not less than we’ve Wordle to appease us! Let’s do in the present day’s!

How To Remedy In the present day’s Wordle

The Trace: He unnoticed all of the specifics. Nary a element in sight. He was being ____.

The Clue: This phrase has extra vowels than consonants.

The Reply (Spoilers):

.

.

.

In the present day’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Huzzah! I obtained in the present day’s Wordle in three guesses (1 level!) and beat the Wordle Bot (1 level!) who took a whopping 4 guesses to get the reply. My guesses have been luckier and higher.

Heady really left me with many potential choices nonetheless, but in addition a reasonably simple path to shovel my manner out of—excuse the snowy metaphors. Alive added one yellow field and swapped the E to inexperienced. I got here up with imprecise shortly after—there simply wasn’t anything I might consider (which, it seems, was as a result of there actually wasn’t an alternative choice).

Vogue, it will appear, was en vogue in the present day. Huzzah once more!

