Today’s Wordle #610 Hint, Clues And Answer For Sunday, February 19th

It’s Sunday and as readers of this column know, I wish to fake that I’m going to have a lazy Sunday filled with lounging about doing nothing. In actuality, I’m most likely going to hit the health club, clear a bunch, work for a number of hours after which—when every thing is completed—I’ll kick it for the stays of the day.

One in every of my objectives—together with getting in form and losing a few pounds and never replying to unfavourable, poisonous individuals on social media and within the feedback—is to learn extra going ahead. I’ve been type of unhealthy at it these days, most likely as a result of I’m simply between books which are actually hooking me.

I learn The Blacktongue Thief earlier this 12 months, which I loved an important deal—although not practically as a lot as Christopher Buehlman’s Between Two Fires, one among my favourite books of the final decade—after which hit a wall, beginning and stopping a pair others to no avail.

I’m at present pivoting out of fantasy and science-fiction into thriller territory with a guide I had by no means even heard of till the opposite day once I was studying an inventory of fine crime fiction and got here throughout the advice. The novel is Inform No One by Harlan Coben and up to now I’m having fun with it, intrigued by the thriller up to now, although not beneath any type of spell simply but, the best way a very good thriller can mesmerize and bewitch you. We will see!

What are you studying today? I’m all the time on the lookout for one other good guide to learn!

For now, let’s do that right here Wordle!

How To Resolve Right now’s Wordle

The Trace: Now, should you’d moderately not order a burger from the particular person on the counter, you possibly can simply order on the ________.

The Clue: This phrase has a double consonant.

The Reply (Spoilers):

.

.

.

Right now’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Right now’s Wordle actually continues the latest development of pretty troublesome, fascinating phrases that we’ve been getting these days. Some are tougher than others and I although this one was really fairly troublesome—although Wordle Bot received it in simply three once more. Which means I get zero factors for guessing in 4 and -1 for shedding to the villainous Bot. No huzzahs for me!

Humorous factor is I began out fairly good with simply 87 phrases left after chaos (which I’ve been fascinated about as a result of latest gaming classes) after which simply three phrases left after guessing sober. In fact, all I may see have been ‘S’ and ‘O’ in yellow, and that didn’t change with gusto which I hoped would no less than get me a inexperienced field!

From right here, although I didn’t comprehend it on the time, I had only one attainable answer remaining. I had eradicated so many bins for the 2 letters I had, placing them in spots two and three made sense. After that it nonetheless took me awhile to get to kiosk for the win. However win I did—ultimately!

Have a stunning, lazy, lackadaisical Sunday, dearest Wordlers!

Be sure you take a look at every thing new to stream this weekend proper right here.

