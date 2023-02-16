Today’s Wordle #607 Hint, Clues And Answer For Thursday, February 16th

resolve immediately’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Photos

Effectively it snowed a bunch Tuesday into Wednesday which meant that I needed to do the thankless work of shoveling my driveway. Once more. The snow is so excessive on both aspect of my driveway and alongside the road, it’s simply loopy. We acquired a lot of the stuff in January and it’s been so chilly that little or no has melted. So one other foot or so (12 to fifteen inches) actually stacks.

The chilly has returned additionally. We had a few days within the higher 40s however immediately it’s beneath freezing all day. Yesterday, the excessive was 23 levels Fahrenheit. Welcome to Arizona!

In any case, Valentine’s Day is behind us now (I hope you loved my film suggestions!) and this coming Monday now we have President’s Day. That’s on Monday the twentieth. The primary ever President’s Day was celebrated on February twenty second, 1800 to have fun the delivery of America’s first president, George Washington who had died the 12 months earlier than. It wasn’t till 1870, nevertheless, that it was formally made a nationwide vacation.

We’ll must guess one thing presidential on the twentieth.

For now, let’s do that Wordle!

How To Resolve Right this moment’s Wordle

The Trace: The whole lot little factor she does…

The Clue: This phrase has extra consonants than vowels in it.

The Reply (Spoilers):

Right this moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Type of like yesterday, immediately I lucked out by turning yellow packing containers into inexperienced on my second guess. I used to be even nearer immediately, nevertheless, regardless of beginning with a inexperienced and two yellows yesterday. Dream acquired me down all the way in which to 51. Manic slashed that quantity to only one—and I used to be fairly certain I knew what that one was. Certain sufficient, magic was a winner. Do you consider in magic?

I don’t. If there was magic I wouldn’t have tied Wordle Bot immediately. Nonetheless, guessing in three is price one level—huzzah!

This was really nearer than it seems. I virtually typed in maids for my second guess earlier than realizing on the final second that I’d already used ‘D’. Then I virtually went with mafia (as a result of who doesn’t love the mafia??) however I attempt to keep away from these double letters and moreover, yesterday had an ‘A’ in each the 2nd and fifth packing containers. It could be slightly unusual to try this once more.

So I selected manic and tragically magic would have been the higher guess. Oh properly!

