Today’s Wordle #604 Hint, Clues And Answer For Monday, February 13th

Monday has returned, and shortly sufficient winter will return—or at the least the snow is returning. The snow we’ve already gotten has barely melted and one other storm is about to pummel us with as much as one other foot of the white fluffy stuff.

Yesterday was the Tremendous Bowl, and a reasonably nice recreation so far as Tremendous Bowls go, with loads of drama and pleasure, a contest between two nice groups on the prime of their recreation.

Granted, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t fairly the rivalry that me and Wordle Bot are, and American soccer isn’t fairly as thrilling as a tense Wordle competitors, however it was nonetheless enjoyable.

It was particularly enjoyable not as a result of I cared a technique or one other about who received, however as a result of it was recreation, tied proper up till the ultimate seconds. The Chiefs ran the clock down and took a final second discipline aim, bringing the rating to 38 v 35. I do love a detailed recreation. Blowouts are not any enjoyable even when your group is profitable.

Alright, let’s do that Wordle!

How To Clear up At this time’s Wordle

The Trace: In case you don’t have limitless information, take note of this.

The Clue: This Wordle has extra vowels than consonants.

The Reply (Spoilers):

.

.

.

Wordle #604 Answer Credit score: Erik Kain

I really feel fairly good about this one. My opening guess—contact for landing—wasn’t nice however it might have been a lot worse. Burns felt form of awful at first, solely increasing my one yellow field to 2 yellow packing containers, however I realized later that it truly narrowed my choices down to only three.

From right here I solely considered two phrases: segue and utilization. As I nearly at all times do, I went with the phrase with essentially the most letter selection. Segue’s double E’s made me keep away from it and I’m glad I adopted my intestine on this one. Utilization for the win!

That’s one level for guessing in three and 0 for tying Wordle Bot (alas!) for a complete of 1. I’ll take it! I’m the champion of the world!

Have an excellent Monday, people!

