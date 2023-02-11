Today’s Wordle #602 Hint, Clues And Answer For Thursday, February 11th

How one can remedy at this time’s Wordle. NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

One purpose I like Wordle—and I suppose one purpose I like video games generally, whether or not we’re speaking about cribbage or Elden Ring—is that they’re a type of escape. I make no apologies for my love of escapism. I’ve been escaping actuality for so long as I can keep in mind, and from the place I stand it’s higher to try this with an excellent sport or an excellent ebook than with a bottle of one thing sturdy.

Then once more, one should steadiness their escapism with an consciousness and involvement on the planet. You may’t escape all the things irrespective of how a lot you would possibly prefer to. In Turkey and Syria, over 22,000 folks have died in essentially the most devastating earthquake in current reminiscence.

Within the Ukraine, Russia continues its baffling assault, and the bigger financial battle over oil costs exhibits no indicators of abating.

However with that consciousness comes the danger of changing into overwhelmed with doom and gloom, and thus we should steadiness that with some wholesome escapism—whether or not which means taking part in video video games or occurring hikes or boxing or no matter. Stability in all issues!

Alright, let’s do that Wordle!

How To Resolve In the present day’s Wordle

The Trace: When Wordle Bot malfunctions, we do that to search out and repair his errors.

The Clue: This phrase has extra consonants than vowels in it.

The Reply (Spoilers):

In the present day’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

My opening guess—flame—was sizzling rubbish at this time. I could as effectively have simply set hearth to this Wordle and walked away. 447 doable options remained!

Miraculously, I used to be capable of slash that quantity down to only 4 with tremendous, which was an excellent good phrase. I’m really a Wordle superhero!

From right here, I had some concepts however I went with debut, hoping it might be higher than begun, which was the opposite phrase I nearly went with. Fortuitously, it was higher! Sadly, it nonetheless left me with another guess for a complete of 4 guesses.

That’s zero factors for guessing in 4 and nil factors for tying Wordle Bot (who guessed slate / diner / decoy / debug) for a complete of zero huzzahs. NO HUZZAHS FOR ME TODAY!

Pfft. I’m going to go play some video video games.

