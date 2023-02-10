Today’s Wordle #601 Hint, Clues And Answer For Friday, February 10th

Tips on how to clear up right now’s Wordle. SOPA Pictures/LightRocket through Getty Pictures

Thank all that’s good and holy and marvelous, it’s lastly Friday! Properly, thank goodness for these of you planning on taking a well-earned and much-deserved break from the every day grind this weekend. I plan on working a bunch, although I additionally plan on sleeping in. I like to sleep in. I hate that faculty has to start out so early and I’ve to stand up early to drive my youngsters. I’m not a morning individual in any sense of the phrase. I’m an evening owl, which suggests I’m usually criminally below slept.

I’m engaged on it. For no matter motive, I simply get tremendous wired and alert at evening. Taking part in video video games within the night actually doesn’t assist. Neither does doom-scrolling after I ought to simply learn a ebook. I learn lots on Kindle and I’m considering I ought to perhaps get an precise Kindle and never have my cellphone anyplace close to the mattress in order that I don’t lookup no matter pops into my mind or store for chairs or different silly issues to maintain your self awake at evening. I even have plenty of precise dead-tree books, although I want I had a pleasant studying chair in my room to learn in.

Hey, perhaps I ought to hop on-line and store for that chair! Hey, now it’s 2am and I’ve to be up in 4 hours! Fantastic . . . .

It’s a vicious cycle and I blame myself. There’s actually no person else guilty.

Alright, let’s do that Wordle!

How To Resolve At this time’s Wordle

The Trace: Intoxicating.

The Clue: This phrase has two-and-a-half vowels in it.

The Reply (Spoilers):

.

.

.

At this time’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Okay, not too shabby this time round! Chair didn’t seem like that nice of a gap guess, although I’m proud of the inexperienced field and yellow field combo. I didn’t understand till after I ran Wordle Bot that I’d narrowed issues down a lot. Simply 19 left!

For guess #2 I thought-about ‘smash’ and ‘stash’ and different phrases that put the ‘H’ within the again. Then I noticed that these didn’t rule out some other vowels, so I put the ‘H’ in entrance and got here up with some new concepts. Heavy was my favourite just because it had probably the most vowels I may consider, if you happen to rely ‘Y’ as a vowel. I considered hoard additionally however I’d already eradicated the ‘R.’

Heavy wasn’t proper however it was actually rattling shut, and I may solely consider one different phrase: Heady, and certain sufficient that was it! I needed to make use of Cersei Lannister as a clue as a result of the actress who performs her on the HBO present Recreation Of Thrones is called Lena Headey, however Heady and Headey aren’t spelled the identical so that may have been complicated.

In any case, I tied Wordle Bot on this one, in order that’s 1 level for guessing in 3 and nil factors for the tie. Huzzah!