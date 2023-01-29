Today’s Wordle #589 Hint, Clues And Answer For Sunday, January 29th

The right way to clear up at present’s Wordle. In Photos through Getty Photographs

It’s Sunday! Time to be lazy and do nothing. Properly, we’re driving up from Phoenix at present after some household reunion time for my aunt’s seventieth birthday, however after that—and doubtless some extra work and a little bit of cleansing—then it’s time to be lazy.

The Final Of Us is airing on HBO tonight. For those who’re not watching the present but it’s very good and you really want to offer it a shot for those who like nice writing, scary zombies and—within the case of tonight’s episode—sensible character drama.

You possibly can learn my evaluate right here.

In any case, earlier than you watch that you just most likely want to resolve at present’s Wordle. I’ve a touch and a clue under (and the reply and a few dialogue of my guessing sport under that). Right here we go!

How To Resolve At this time’s Wordle w/Spoilers

The Trace: Suspicious. It stinks.

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase.

The Reply:

.

.

.

At this time’s Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

My opening guess for at present’s phrase was the worst I’ve had in weeks, however that didn’t cease me from turning lemons into lemonade at present. Bloat is commonly one thing you don’t need, whether or not in your finances or your abdomen, and at present I remorse selecting it. 532 remaining options remained—not so fortunate.

Nonetheless, you possibly can pivot on this sport, and pivot I did. Spire slashed that quantity to simply 7, leaving me with nonetheless too many selections. I used to be actually torn between ficus and fishy however the latter was my first intuition and I simply went with it. Wordle Bot later assured me that that is precisely the phrase he would have picked, in order that’s good.

Talking of the Bot, he took 4 guesses at present, guessing slate / croup / whisk / fishy, which implies I get 0 factors for guessing in 3 and 1 level for beating the Bot for a grand whole of 1 huzzah. Huzzah!

Have a beautiful weekend of us!

Additional Studying From Yours Really:

