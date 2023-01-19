Today’s Wordle #579 Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, January 19th

How you can clear up at the moment’s Wordle. NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Effectively the primary month of the 12 months of our Lord 2023 is passing as quickly as I anticipated it will. Two weeks of illness in your humble narrator. Two weeks in the past on Wednesday I went to an OrangeTheory health class (it is a Excessive Depth Interval Coaching group class, additionally known as HIIT) and by the point I went to mattress I knew I used to be coming down with one thing. Two weeks later, whereas nonetheless not fairly again to 100%, I used to be again at it—huffing and puffing on the treads and rowers, making an attempt to not die on the burden flooring.

Oh, and it’s ridiculously snowy nonetheless. Effectively, it’s sunny and chilly however the snow’s piled up, and the plow left a large berm of ice-packed awfulness in entrance of my home:

On a extra optimistic be aware, I did a extremely enjoyable interview with the solid of the fantastic animated fantasy present The Legend Of Vox Machina, so for those who’re in any respect excited about that or the Essential Function stuff, or D&D basically, test it out proper right here.

Alright, let’s do that Wordle!

At this time’s Wordle Answer w/ Spoilers!

The Trace: Soiled, filthy, messy.

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase.

The Reply:

At this time’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

I used to be a bit of unhappy about this one. I wished to get fortunate with my third guess, however luck was not on my facet. It seems, chain was a greater opener than I believed on the time. With only one yellow field I figured there can be all kinds of attainable options left, however Wordle Bot exhibits in any other case. With simply 57, I used to be off to a greater begin than I spotted.

Sadly, proud left me with six, which isn’t a ton however nonetheless leaves you with a roll of the cube (fairly actually for those who’re utilizing a standard six-sided die). In any case, Wordle Bot says they might have chosen yucky as a substitute of mucky, however that really didn’t happen to me. I not often guess double letters as a result of I prefer to rule out as many as attainable, so I went with mucky for the win.

Thankfully, it took World Bot 5 guesses at the moment—slate / crony / yucky / ducky / mucky—so I nonetheless win! HAHAHAHAHAHA. He significantly guessed yucky-ducky-mucky!

That’s 0 factors for guessing in 4 and 1 level for beating the Bot for a grand whole of 1. Huzzah!