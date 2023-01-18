Today’s Wordle #578 Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, January 18th

Find out how to clear up at present’s Wordle. In Footage through Getty Photographs

Properly it’s Wednesday and the snow is lastly purported to cease falling round right here. It’s snowed one thing like two ft over the previous couple of days. College is closed once more at present, as are many companies and non-essential authorities providers are down as nicely. I’m having fun with the hibernation, staying inside and heat and comfortable. Properly, aside from once I’m out shoveling!

Right here’s my workplace:

And the neighbor’s home throughout the road:

I dwell in Arizona, by the best way. Guess you don’t image this sort of climate whenever you consider AZ and the southwest, however we’re approach up within the mountains and we get quite a lot of snow. Wild!

In any case, let’s do that Wordle!

How To Clear up Right this moment’s Wordle (spoilers!)

The Trace: Swiss, however not cheese.

The Clue: There’s however a single vowel on this phrase!

The Reply:

Wordle #578 Credit score: Erik Kain

YEAH BABY! Lastly, after a little bit of a dropping streak (not dropping fully, simply dropping to Wordle Bot) I lastly acquired that bastard the place it counts. I acquired at present’s phrase in simply three (fortunately sufficient) and it took the Bot 4.

Rating: +1 for getting it in 3, +1 for beating Wordle Bot = +2 = HUZZAH!

Funnily sufficient, the Bot had solely inexperienced packing containers. Not a single yellow. He guessed Slate / churn / allure / chard.

I suppose I might have guessed allure as a substitute of chard however I’ve been watching The Bear on Hulu (therefore my opening guess of bears) and my thoughts is food-addled. You watch sufficient of that good cooking and all you’ll be able to consider is meals. I even have a meal to cook dinner that really, mockingly, has Swiss chard in it within the fridge from a type of meal package providers, so the celebs simply aligned at present. My second guess—soft—wasn’t even pretty much as good as Wordle Bot’s churn however irrespective of. I win. He loses. I’m the king of the world!

Have a beautiful Wednesday, people. Keep heat!