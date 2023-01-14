Today’s Wordle #574 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, January 14th

How one can resolve at present’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

The weekend has arrived eventually! Right now marks the tip of 2023’s second week, and what per week it’s been! Properly, not likely. I’ve been sick, largely, although I’m on the mend and feeling a bit antsy like I’d wish to be outdoors within the solar, perhaps picnic down by a mild brook, or stroll with my toes within the sand subsequent to the ocean.

In fact, I stay in a land-locked state within the mountains and it’s winter-time and now we have a serious storm about to blow in, so it’s snow for my toes and no sand, and there’s not a babbling brook for miles. Possibly a heat fireplace and a cup of sizzling cocoa. Curl up with a great e-book. Possibly even resolve a crossword puzzle or two or . . . do a Wordle!

Sure, that’s the ticket! Let’s do a Wordle!

Right now’s Wordle Resolution (With Spoilers!)

The Trace: Down beneath.

The Clue: There’s a double vowel on this phrase.

The Reply:

Right now’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

That is certainly one of my favourite Wordles of all time. It’s a terrific phrase! It conjures up the cutest of all of the bears. I imply:

They’re valuable!

I, in the meantime, was fairly fortunate at present. I’ve solely myself to blame for it, too. The truth is, blame left me with simply 22 choices after which, to prime all of it off, I guessed chalk. Funnily sufficient, I used to be contemplating going with stalk which might have been simply nearly as good. Each left me with just one potential alternative ultimately: koala.

Awww, they’re simply so cute! They appear to be one thing that Jim Henson would have give you. Is any animal so Muppet-like? Was there ever a Koala Muppet?

In any case, someway Wordle Bot—regardless of being a heartless AI fiend—managed to get this in three as properly. Which implies I get one level for guessing in 3 and 0 for the tie. However hey, a degree’s a degree irrespective of how small! Huzzah!