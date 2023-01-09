Today’s Wordle #569 Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, January 9th

The way to remedy at present’s Wordle. In Footage by way of Getty Photographs

It’s been a couple of 12 months since I began penning this column/information and doing my each day Wordle. I used to be slightly late in comparison with some, however bought in simply because the puzzle sport’s reputation sky-rocketed. I assumed it was an indication of hope in darkish occasions that so many individuals would busy themselves with a sport about phrases.

Higher nonetheless, I cherished that Wordle solely gave gamers one phrase a day and that it was the identical for everybody. There’s universality in that. Widespread trigger. A way that we’re all in it collectively. I believe we lack that as a society, and whereas I do know there are causes—comprehensible rifts and divergent values and notions of what constitutes the great life—I nonetheless discover consolation within the few issues that unite us. Like pizza.

And right here we’re a 12 months later, our numbers diminished however nonetheless going robust, fixing the Wordle and speaking in regards to the that means of life, the universe and every thing. Let’s do at present’s! It’s a enjoyable one . . . .

At the moment’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers)

The Trace: The place is my thoughts?

The Clue: There’s a double vowel on this phrase.

The Reply:

At the moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

I really feel silly. After I bought to my third guess I began developing with phrases that had each and ‘E’ and an ‘I’ in them. I got here up with a bunch: gripe, prime, bilge, verve . . . and sure, I considered pixie, too. I even thought to myself, Wouldn’t that be a enjoyable Wordle? However one other voice in my head mentioned, No, you need to go together with one thing that eliminates extra letters. You’d be loopy to guess a phrase with two I’s and an X.

So I guessed bilge and that left solely the phrase I initially needed to guess. Pixie. Rattling it.

Dance wasn’t nearly as good a gap phrase at present as I’d hoped, leaving me with 164 remaining prospects. Certainly, in comparison with my opening guess yesterday it was fairly horrible. I figured a phrase with two extra vowels would assist, however shout added neither inexperienced nor yellow to my board. Oh nicely.

Wordle Bot beat me at present, nabbing pixie in three by the use of slate / groin / pixie. That’s a loss for me in additional methods than one. Scoring at present’s Wordle:

0 for guessing in 4; -1 for dropping to Wordle Bot = -1 complete.

Bummer. However not as dangerous because it may very well be! Have a terrific Monday, dearest Wordlers!