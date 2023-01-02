Today’s Wordle #562 Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, January 2nd 2023

Nicely, the vacations are formally over. Christmas has come and gone. New 12 months’s Eve and Day are in our rear view mirror. 2023 is unfold out earlier than us like new fallen snow—pure and untarnished for just a bit whereas longer. What’s going to we make of it? What’s going to it make of us?

I’ve some resolutions. They’re—sadly—the identical ones I’ve just about yearly. Shed weight, get in higher form, get extra sleep, take higher care of myself. Eat more healthy, no booze. Lose extra weight. All that jazz. As all the time, I’m usually my very own worst enemy. Maybe this 12 months shall be totally different. Maybe I’ve grown wiser. Maybe I’ll have higher self-discipline this time round, to curtail my appetites.

I additionally plan to unravel each single Wordle this 12 months, and discover a couple different video games so as to add to my every day routine. For now, let’s clear up this factor!

Immediately’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Kilt-adjacent.

The Clue: This phrase has way more consonants than vowels.

The Reply:

Immediately’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

I’m very happy with this one. Brail was a fairly distinctive beginning phrase, if I do say so myself, and ended up being fairly excellent with simply 87 phrases remaining. My second guess—shout—makes me wanna shout! Kick my heels up and shout! as a result of it left me with only one doable answer, and it solely took me about ten seconds to determine what that was: Skirt, for the win!

Higher but, Wordle Bot took 4 guesses right this moment, guessing slate / pinot / shift / skirt. Good strive, Wordle Bot, however no cigar!