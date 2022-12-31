Today’s Wordle #560 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, December 31st

Properly the day has lastly come. We’ve arrived on the bitter finish of 2022. A model new yr stretches out forward of us, although not earlier than an evening of merrymaking. It’s time to begin fascinated about these New 12 months’s resolutions—although not fairly but time to behave on them. As everyone knows, the brand new yr solely really begins on the 2nd of January. The first continues to be a celebration.

What a protracted unusual journey it’s been this yr. So many large modifications in my life, although principally these modifications have been for the most effective, nevertheless exhausting it’s been at instances. However can you actually dwell with no little wrestle? Not an excessive amount of, thoughts you. Simply sufficient to maintain the sting.

One other manner you may hold the sting? Fixing day by day’s Wordle! With me, your humble narrator and pleasant neighborhood Wordle information author! Let’s resolve the ultimate Wordle of 2022 collectively proper right here, proper now, proper right here, proper now . . . .

At the moment’s Wordle Answer (with spoilers!)

The Trace: Whenever you see photos of me—or sing ballads about Gaston—this phrase instantly leaps to thoughts.

The Clue: This phrase ends in a letter that may perform as both a vowel or a consonant.

The Reply:

At the moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

One other five-guess Wordle for me (shedding out to Wordle Bot’s 4 guesses, alas). This isn’t precisely how I wished to wrap up 2022—that gap in a single positive would have been good!—however I simply had dangerous luck from the get-go. Steak left me with 259 phrases, and proud solely reduce that right down to 46, which continues to be a bunch.

Cabin was considerably higher, giving me my first inexperienced field and slashing the remaining prospects down to simply 8. I want I’d guessed manly as an alternative of mangy however no less than it acquired me many of the manner there.

Three huzzahs for the New 12 months! I hope all of you may have an exquisite New 12 months’s Eve! I’ll see you in 2023 . . . .

You too can observe me on Twitter and Fb and help my work on Patreon. If you need, you can even join my diabolical publication on Substack and subscribe to my YouTube channel.