Today’s Wordle #559 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, December 30th

The ultimate Friday of 2022 is upon us. Only one extra day earlier than the yr flips over and all of us have a good time with a rowdy night time of reverie and memory.

That is at all times a little bit of an odd week. For a lot of college students, it’s the final week of Winter Break. It’s wedged between two main vacation weekends—Christmas and New 12 months’s—and, for me at the least, it just about saps all my motivation away. It’s chilly out. There’s snow on the bottom and within the forecast. A hearth on the fireside. A nip within the air.

It looks like vacation, is what I’m getting at. Like a string of lazy Sundays all woven collectively right into a nine-day stretch. However hey, I’m not complaining. Let’s do that Wordle!

How To Remedy At present’s Wordle (Spoiler Warning!)

The Trace: Assume Steve Martin in Little Store Of Horrors.

The Clue: There are fewer vowels than there are consonants on this phrase.

The Reply:

At present’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

The molar of the story is, Wordle Bot can chew me. I bought this one in a clean three and ye olde bot took 4 to nab his reply, faltering on polar earlier than touchdown on molar. That is the place dream actually got here in useful. Not solely did it slim issues down to simply 5 guesses, it gave me that marvelous ‘M’.

I used to be fairly positive that the phrase would begin with ‘M’ at this level, and tried the primary phrase that I may consider: mural, which left me with only one remaining guess, and a reasonably apparent one at that. I didn’t even must chew on it, I knew lickity-split. Ethical was the one choice remaining to me.

A hooray and a huzzah for the win and the defeat of the dastardly Wordle Bot! Blissful Friday, you lovely Wordlers! See you on New 12 months’s Eve!

Additional Studying From Yours Actually:

