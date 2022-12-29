Today’s Wordle #558 Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, December 29th

One other day, one other Wordle. December twenty ninth, to be exact. The final Thursday of 2022. We now have another Friday, another Saturday, after which it’s a model new 12 months stuffed with hope and alternative and new beginnings.

2022 was an odd one, little doubt about it, and I can’t say I’ll be unhappy to see the bottom of it, but it surely wasn’t all unhealthy. The pandemic slowed. Some semblance of normalcy returned, although inflation is doing its stage finest to make life more durable for everybody.

Hopefully subsequent 12 months will probably be higher nonetheless, although considered one of my New 12 months’s resolutions is to not get my hopes up. One other is to resolve each single Wordle, come hell or excessive water. Let’s do at this time’s!

Right now’s Wordle Resolution (with spoilers!)

The Trace: Wreak this to create chaos and mayhem!

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase.

The Reply:

Right now’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Sizzling rattling! After yesterday’s near-calamity, I’m proud of getting at this time’s Wordle in two—two very fortunate guesses.

Lover ended up being a phenomenally fortunate first guess. I suppose I used to be considering of the shortage of any lovers in my very own life in the intervening time and it appeared prefer it would possibly make guess. That actually turned out to be the case.

I wasn’t actually positive what to guess subsequent. Wordle Bot says there have been 4 guesses remaining after the primary one, however I may solely consider a pair: havoc and pivot. (Savoy and divot would even have been choices however I didn’t consider them). I took a raffle on havoc and it was proper! Huzzah!

I took Wordle Bot three this time, so I depend this as a double win.

Completely happy Thor’s Day, dearest Wordlers!