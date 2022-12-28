Today’s Wordle #557 Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, December 28th

Wednesday—Odin’s Day—is upon us. A day for ravens and darkish magic and snowstorms and outdated Norse ballads. Winter is right here and in some elements of the nation, it’s arrived unexpectedly and with a vengeance.

My neck of the woods was spared the calamitous snowfall that a lot of the nation noticed, but it surely’s getting colder and it appears like we could get our share quickly. I’ll take regardless of the snow giants will give us—the extra snowpack, the much less doubtless we’ll have wildfires in the summertime.

In any case, Christmas has come and gone and New 12 months’s Eve is fast-approaching. I’ve no plans. I believe we’ll make snacks and sit round and play board video games and watch films, low-key. I’ve had sufficient wild New 12 months’s Eve events in my day. I’m (largely) prepared to relax out.

In any case, we’re not there but. A couple of extra days of 2022 stay. A couple of extra 2022 Wordles to beat!

In the present day’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: To pressure or urge somebody to do one thing.

The Clue: This phrase begins with a vowel.

The Reply:

In the present day’s Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

This was a tough phrase to offer a touch for. I needed to distinction it with compel however that nearly offers it away solely. I do know it’s lame to make use of what quantities to a phrase’s definition as a touch, however I wasn’t feeling very intelligent. It’s been a protracted couple of days.

I didn’t have a good time with this one, both. My guesses weren’t the luckiest, and it took 5 to whittle it all the way down to the ultimate reply (in comparison with Wordle Bot’s three—drats!) Flour solely narrowed the remaining options all the way down to 253, and stale wasn’t a lot better, leaving me with 28 to select from and simply two yellow bins.

Not less than satan helped out a bit, giving me the ‘L’ in inexperienced and narrowing down the place the remaining letters may go. I now had an ‘I’ to work with as nicely, however a number of phrases got here to thoughts as a possible remaining reply—together with my fourth guess, pixel. After that, I may solely consider impel, which turned out to be the reply. No huzzahs as we speak. Possibly a tepid woohoo as an alternative.