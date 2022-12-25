Today’s Wordle #554 Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, December 25th

How one can resolve the Christmas Wordle. PA Photographs by way of Getty Photographs

It’s Christmas ultimately, which implies I’ll be transient. I like Christmas. I like the lights and the tree and the lore. I like the household time and the meals (we’ve been doing totally different cuisines annually—Italian, Hawaiian and so forth.) and the music.

I don’t love the commercialism or the stress I really feel round presents, however I like how excited the youngsters are to open their presents. I suppose I really feel just a little bittersweet about that this 12 months. My children are 12 and 15 (and-a-half, every) and I miss it once they have been youthful, once they nonetheless believed in Santa Claus. After they say “They develop up so quick” it’s true.

Sigh. Such is life. Such is parenting. My kids are the best presents I might ever ask for within the extensive, extensive world and to me they’ll all the time be my kiddos, regardless of how outdated they’re. However I do miss these harmless years.

Sufficient sentimentality! Let’s do that Wordle!

Right this moment’s Wordle Answer (with spoilers!)

The Trace: Learn all about it!

The Clue: This phrase comprises an 8-point Scrabble letter.

The Reply:

Right this moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

So that is loopy, people. Virtually like an additional Christmas current. Right this moment, my opening guess—cheer, for the day in query—left me with 163 remaining prospects. My subsequent guess—loosen up—introduced that quantity down to simply 1. Properly have a look at my guesses for yesterday:

Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

See that? 163 / 1 / reply. The identical precise stats as immediately! Since I’m no mathematician, I’m not even certain divine what the chances are that two days in a row, with two completely totally different guesses and solutions, I’d get the identical precise numbers like this. They have to be very, very, exceedingly low.

In any case, Merry Christmas everyone!