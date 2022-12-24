Today’s Wordle #553 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, December 24th

Merry Christmas! Getty Photographs

Nicely it’s lastly Christmas Eve, and shortly sufficient the vacations could have handed and we’ll all be staring down the barrel of a brand new yr, of a chilly January, of a listing of resolutions we’ll probably fumble.

That’s the cynic in me, squawking and grumbling and fretting about. The optimist simply desires to take a seat round and drink eggnog and play playing cards and hearken to Frank Sinatra croon out some Christmas classics.

Each the optimist and the cynic agree, nevertheless: We should always resolve this Wordle so we are able to get again to the festivities!

How To Resolve Right this moment’s Wordle (Spoilers!)

The Trace: This determines resistance to flinching or staggering from enemy assaults in 2022’s finest online game.

The Clue: This phrase begins with a consonant however ends with a vowel.

The Reply:

Right this moment’s Wordle answer. Credit score: Erik Kain

Sorry for the cryptic trace. I determine when you have any Google-fu in any respect you should utilize that and it’ll all make sense. Plus, I would like to offer Elden Ring the occasional pat on the again.

MORE FROM FORBESDavid Harbour Talks Operating, His New Video Recreation Film And The Greatest Season Of ‘Stranger Issues’

In any case, I truly felt sort of foolish after my first guess. Briar is a good phrase—a stunning phrase!—but it surely has two R’s in it, which isn’t superb for a beginning phrase. And as luck would have it, I used to be left with 163 remaining options after the guess, and only one inexperienced field.

I lucked out large time with my second guess. Typically I’ll choose to guess all new letters right here, however I figured noise can be fairly good, leaving the ‘I’ in inexperienced however testing out two extra vowels on the similar time. Extremely, 4 inexperienced containers turned over.

There was just one attainable answer that I may consider at this level, and I want I’d guessed it as a substitute of noise however oh properly! I guessed poise and walked away with a win.

Nicely, a half-win, in any case. I tied with the Wordle Bot on this one. Slate / Mourn / Poise was his awfully odd path to victory. I swear he cheats.

Have an exquisite Christmas Eve, of us! Don’t overlook to make some cookies for Santa Claus!