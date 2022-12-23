Today’s Wordle #552 Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, December 23rd

Learn how to resolve right this moment’s Wordle. In Footage through Getty Photographs

So that is Christmas. And what have you ever finished? One other yr over. And a brand new one simply begun. And so that is Christmas. I hope you had enjoyable. The close to and the pricey one. The outdated and the younger.

A really merry Christmas! And a cheerful New Yr! Let’s hope it’s an excellent one. With none concern.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas. It’s one of the best time of the yr. Now I don’t know if there’ll be snow, however have a cup of cheer.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas, and if you stroll down the road, say good day to buddies you realize and everybody you meet.

Okay, I’m simply having just a little enjoyable filling within the taste textual content up prime with some Christmas track lyrics. We have now enjoyable round right here! We do goofy issues.

However what we have to do is that this Wordle. It’s a doozy.

How To Remedy At present’s Wordle (spoilers!)

The Trace: A vampiric delicacy.

The Clue: There are extra vowels than consonants on this phrase.

The Reply:

At present’s Wordle answer Credit score: Erik Kain

So I picked my opening phrase as a result of it’s an awesome phrase and since I used to be serious about quests as I watch the brand new Willow present on Disney Plus (which is actually horrible). So unhealthy I made a video about how unhealthy it’s!

A present a couple of band of adventurers on an epic fantasy quest must be loads higher than this. It’s nowhere close to pretty much as good because the film, that’s for positive.

In any case, quest didn’t try this nicely, leaving me with 162 attainable options. Thankfully, I whipped out doily and slashed that quantity down to simply 17. Sadly, getting it on Guess #3 was nonetheless deeply unlikely with that many phrases left. I crossed my fingers and went with north, snagging three inexperienced packing containers and leaving me scratching my head.

The reply was a tough one and it took me a bit to provide you with it. Although I didn’t understand it on the time, it was additionally the one phrase remaining. Lastly I attempted ‘A’ within the opening slot and located my reply: aorta. Huzzah!

Alas, Wordle Bot snagged right this moment’s phrase in simply three guesses. C’est la vie . . . . I’m nonetheless pleased with 4. Aorta is a tricky phrase!