Today’s Wordle #549 Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, December 20th

The way to resolve at present’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Photos

It’s the final full day of the third season of the 12 months, Autumn, and the shortest day of the 12 months. Winter begins tomorrow Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:48 P.M. EST. Which means Wednesday would be the shortest day of the 12 months. Days grew steadily shorter because the Summer season Solstice, and after tomorrow will develop steadily longer for the subsequent six months.

It’s no accident that the Winter Solstice and Christmas are so shut on the calendar. The linking of Jesus’s delivery to the return of the solar and to the Solar God in numerous cultures, together with Roman and Scandinavian cultures, made sense for the early Christian Church, with the much more essential Easter celebration happening simply forward of the Spring Equinox.

By way of daylight, it’s all uphill from right here, people!

Let’s do that Wordle!

How To Remedy In the present day’s Wordle (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Take into consideration the seasons.

The Clue: Just one vowel on this phrase.

The Reply:

In the present day’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Right here we have now one other instance of the curated model of Wordle, although at present’s reply isn’t clearly associated to the seasons. Nonetheless, that is the final day of Autumn—which I famous above is the third season of the 12 months. Then once more, in some methods I suppose you might consider it because the fourth season of the 12 months in the event you begin with Winter and finish with Fall—so this might simply be coincidence. I’m curious to see if we get any themed phrases on the Solstice or Christmas/New 12 months’s.

My guesses had been pretty much as good as Wordle Bot’s at present. We tied—which is best than yesterday!

Remaining was my try at guessing a attainable themed phrase. It’s the remaining day of Fall. That left me with 165 choices. Spire cleaved that quantity down to only two. I had a 50/50 shot between third and quirk although in truth, I solely got here up with third and didn’t even understand quirk was an choice till I ran the Wordle Bot evaluation afterward.

I suppose it’s becoming to guess third on guess #3. Huzzah! Get pleasure from your final day of Autumn!

Winter is coming.