Today’s Wordle #548 Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, December 19th

It’s the primary Monday of Christmas break with lower than every week till the Massive Day. December nineteenth is the 353rd day of the 12 months. There are simply 12 days left in 2022.

Right this moment is the 51st Monday of the 12 months, with only one extra to return on the twenty sixth. Wild.

The nineteenth of December is the 89th day of Fall this 12 months, with solely two remaining. The Winter Solstice arrives at 2:47pm on Wednesday, December twenty first.

In case you have been born on this present day, your birthstones can be Turquoise and Blue Topaz. It’s the second day of Hanukkah and, in some locations, is taken into account Saint Nicholas Day.

And now you recognize all types of trivia in regards to the nineteenth of December!

We will do the Wordle now!

Right this moment’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Finest when clear.

The Clue: Wordle Bot

The Reply:

Wordle Right this moment Credit score: Erik Kain

Such agonizing irony at this time. I believed to myself “Eh, let’s use the OG Wordle Bot favourite beginning phrase, crane, and see the way it goes.” So for my first guess, I guessed crane and obtained the ‘A’ and ‘E’ in inexperienced.

Then I believed, “What the heck, let’s use Wordle Bot’s present favourite beginning guess for #2” and 5 inexperienced bins turned over. Usually I’d be fairly stoked getting a phrase in simply two guesses—but when I had simply guessed slate to start with I’d have gotten it in a single!

What this implies is that everybody who makes use of slate on daily basis can have simply gotten a gap in a single, simple as might be—together with my arch-nemesis, that bastard Wordle Bot!

That is the worst doable two guess win I can think about. I may have been a contender! I may have been a contender!