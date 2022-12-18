Today’s Wordle #547 Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, December 18th

How you can remedy at this time’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

It’s practically Christmas, which is what I’m blaming for my present woes: PC issues.

I believe my important PC is jealous as a result of I used to be contemplating constructing a brand new one. I’m eyeing all these newer parts—the newest and best CPUs and GPUs (dear!)—and getting a bit carried away since my present gaming rig is completely wonderful. Or was wonderful.

This weekend it began appearing out. I’ve needed to hearth up a special machine to sort this put up as a result of it gained’t go previous the BIOS display screen and in addition gained’t let me press the important thing that takes me into the BIOS, which implies I’m mainly caught. Actually unsure tips on how to resolve a boot challenge if I can’t entry Home windows or the BIOS!

I don’t want this crap proper now!

In any case, let’s do that Wordle after which I can get again to figuring this out. Let’s do it!

As we speak’s Wordle Answer

The Trace: Candles and ramblers every do that.

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase.

The Reply:

Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

In order that was a little bit of a problem! My opening guess wasn’t the very best or the worst. 205 remaining options isn’t ideally suited however I’ve had far worse. Drone is a good opening phrase normally however at this time it was ‘meh.’

I used to be comfortable to get 4 yellow containers in guess #2—considerably lowering my choices, although it’s powerful to get it in 3 when you’ve gotten nonetheless have 13 selections (after all, I didn’t know that on the time, however I might consider fairly just a few).

Alter was a very good guess, turning two containers inexperienced and leaving me with only a handful of prospects. I went with the primary phrase that got here to thoughts: taper. As luck would have it, as all these attainable options tapered away, I used to be left with a 1 in 4 likelihood to get it proper and I did.

Huzzah!

Wordle Bot additionally took 4 to get the reply, so we tie. I’m proud of a tie!