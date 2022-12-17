Today’s Wordle #546 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, December 17th

Tips on how to remedy at the moment’s Wordle. AFP through Getty Photos

It’s Christmas break finally! The youngsters have been so enthusiastic about it, and I’m excited as a result of I can sleep in a bit additional and never should spend my mornings getting them to high school. I can put them to work as a substitute, cleansing up this mess that they helped trigger! They will additionally assist with our pack of beasts—a trio of lovable however messy canine who appear to always shed in every single place.

It’s worse in Fall and Winter, when everyone—canine and human—tracks in moist leaves, mud, snow and lord is aware of what else. Typically I want I used to be a rustic Lord dwelling in a rustic manor with a butler and a maid and a cook dinner (although I really like cooking!) A nice fantasy, in any case.

Alas, I’m however a humble author, penning Wordle guides and dreaming up tales I ought to in all probability jot down sometime. You want a e book deal to get that juicy film deal and after you have that, properly, a rustic manor isn’t to this point out of the query. A boy can dream!

Let’s do that Wordle!

Right this moment’s Wordle Resolution—With Spoilers!

The Trace: Strike this, however to not do hurt.

The Clue: This phrase begins with two letters that kind only one sound.

The Reply:

Right this moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

I so badly needed this phrase to be sword that though I used to be leaning towards chord for the ultimate reply, I went with sword as a substitute.

To be truthful, I nearly guessed fjord, which was the one different phrase I might consider that is perhaps proper (and positive sufficient, it was these three after my second guess of broad).

I’m unhappy this one took me 4 tries given spherical introduced the remaining options down to only 10, which is fairly darn good! Typically if you’re left with only a handful of guesses, they’re all so comparable that you simply simply should guess and hope it sticks. Right this moment was one such Wordle.

You’ll be unhappy to be taught that Wordle Bot received the reply in three. He went with slate after which crony earlier than touchdown on chord. Fairly fortunate when you ask me!